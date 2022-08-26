TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Dunkin's Basic Pumpkin Girl Parody
Summer may be nearing its end, but there's no better way to embrace autumn's arrival than by watching brands and influencers on TikTok dive into those crisp colorful leaves and filming everything you know and love about pumpkin season, including all the recipes.
With TikTok ranking number one for the most downloaded app in the first quarter of 2022, according to TechCrunch, popular brands like McDonald's and Dunkin' are bound to be the topic of a large number of videos circulating the buzzworthy app. Whether it's a viral video of a rude customer causing social media users to shake their heads or watching a Dunkin' employee throw out dozens of donuts, there is a lot of eye-catching content when it comes to the beloved donut and coffee chain.
Not only are everyday people mentioning Dunkin' in their videos, but the brand itself has utilized TikTok as part of its larger "influencer marketing" campaign (per Yahoo!). Dunkin' linked up with TikTok star Charlie D' Amelio in 2020 to create a drink inspired by the famous content creator, and the brand's effort to stay relevant to a younger generation is made possible, according to social media marketing Strategist Melanie Cohn, through digital offerings and relatable social media engagement (via Khoros). One thing is for sure: Dunkin's presence on TikTok is still creating connections, especially after its latest parody of the predictable fall-loving fan girl.
TikTokkers warm up to Dunkin's autumn-inspired clip
Not only did Dunkin' employees spill secrets regarding the return of Pumpkin Spice on Reddit earlier this month, but a few days ago, Dunkin' debuted a video announcing the release of Pumpkin Spice for the season and the brand included TikTok influencer Zachariah Porter parodying a stereotypical autumn-enamored woman.
In the video, Zachariah dances around in a long wig and sweater celebrating all things fall while sipping on a Pumpkin Spiced iced coffee. He debuts on camera with "let's give them Pumpkin to talk about" as the social media star walks on a wooded trail and call's a Halloween-themed store to check the store hours (they weren't open). He ends the video bobbing for apples, gasping for air, and reminding viewers that Pumpkin has made its long-awaited return to the Dunkin' menu.
With over 4,000 comments, Tiktokkers had a lot to say. One viewer stated, "This is the first sponsored video I've actually liked and watched all the way through" while another commented, "This is ELITE." You won't be shocked to find that a lot of users vocalized their love for Starbucks over Dunkin' which only makes sense considering Starbucks jumpstarted the Pumpkin Spice phenomenon back in 2015 (per Food & Wine). Regardless, Dunkin's consistent presence in the digital world will only be giving the company a stronger sales advantage. As for more fall-inspired Dunkin' videos? Stay tuned.