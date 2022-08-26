TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Dunkin's Basic Pumpkin Girl Parody

Summer may be nearing its end, but there's no better way to embrace autumn's arrival than by watching brands and influencers on TikTok dive into those crisp colorful leaves and filming everything you know and love about pumpkin season, including all the recipes.

With TikTok ranking number one for the most downloaded app in the first quarter of 2022, according to TechCrunch, popular brands like McDonald's and Dunkin' are bound to be the topic of a large number of videos circulating the buzzworthy app. Whether it's a viral video of a rude customer causing social media users to shake their heads or watching a Dunkin' employee throw out dozens of donuts, there is a lot of eye-catching content when it comes to the beloved donut and coffee chain.

Not only are everyday people mentioning Dunkin' in their videos, but the brand itself has utilized TikTok as part of its larger "influencer marketing" campaign (per Yahoo!). Dunkin' linked up with TikTok star Charlie D' Amelio in 2020 to create a drink inspired by the famous content creator, and the brand's effort to stay relevant to a younger generation is made possible, according to social media marketing Strategist Melanie Cohn, through digital offerings and relatable social media engagement (via Khoros). One thing is for sure: Dunkin's presence on TikTok is still creating connections, especially after its latest parody of the predictable fall-loving fan girl.