The Time Selena Gomez Was On The Rachael Ray Show

Though many know Selena Gomez for her acting or singing career, some may be familiar with her HBO Max show "Selena + Chef," which returned for its fourth season. Gomez has a different master chef cook alongside her in each episode. "I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," she revealed in a Warner Media press release. Gomez said she doesn't have formal culinary training and would love to learn more. So it's probably beneficial to have celebrity chefs on the show.

Season 4 of "Selena + Chef" kicked off on August 18 (via People). The fourth episode featured the renowned Rachael Ray, who fans may know best as the host of the eponymously titled "Rachael Ray Show" and Food Network's "30 Minute Meals." It's actually not the first time she and Gomez have shared a screen together, and Ray posted on Twitter to prove it.