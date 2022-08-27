How Food Inflation Is Making Dollar Stores More Popular Than Ever

It's already been one year since The Washington Post reported dollar stores were seeing an uptick in business due to rising prices at other retail stores driving them to seek less expensive alternatives. At the time, inflation was up 5.4% annually. Since then, inflation has risen to 8.5%, with supermarket prices up 13.1%, according to the Consumer Price Index. So, can you guess what people tend to spend most of their money on at dollar stores? That would be groceries, according to GOBankingRates. "When you only have a certain amount to spend, it's like, why not just go to the dollar store?" remarked one consumer who had transferred most of his local grocery store business to his local dollar store, to The Washington Post.

Indeed, Dollar General reported increased sales in consumable products (i.e., groceries) for its second fiscal quarter, according to its most recent earnings report, dated August 25, 2022. "We are pleased with our second quarter results," Dollar General's CEO, Todd Vasos told investors. Since last year, Dollar General's net sales increased by 9%, and operating profits by 7.5% – bolstered in part by an increase in foot traffic to all of its stores, both new and old. Over at Dollar Tree, which also reported Q2 results last week, net sales increased by 6.6% and operating profits by 25.7%, since last year (via press release). The question is, with inflation reducing consumer purchasing power, how is it that dollar stores are now doing better than ever?