Gordon Ramsay Is Fed Up With A TikTok Star's Pizza Opinions
Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay have to be open to trying a variety of cuisines, whether they're judging contestants on a show or creating a dish at their restaurant. Even so, these chefs are still human and have their own personal preferences. It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is not afraid to speak his mind, so if he doesn't like a particular ingredient or cooking method, he is going to make sure everyone knows it.
Ramsay told PopSugar that he is not a fan of truffle oil because people are often too heavy-handed with it. He felt frequent use of wagyu at restaurants made it less special. The "Hell's Kitchen" star also has strong opinions about eating on airplanes. "There's no [effing] way I eat on planes," Ramsay told Refinery 29. "I worked for airlines for 10 years, so I know where this food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board." One of the most heavily debated food combinations is pineapple and pizza, and Ramsay has made his opinion clear on several occasions, including in a recent TikTok.
Gordon Ramsay roasted TikToker and YouTuber Preston Arsement for enjoying pineapple on pizza
Gordon Ramsay unapologetically hates Hawaiian pizza. In 2017, he challenged fans to make 500 donations to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in 48 hours (via Daily Edge). If the hospital received that many donations, he agreed to eat pineapple pizza live on Facebook. He went through with it and made several disparaging comments about the pizza, including "This isn't a pizza this is a mistake," and "The only thing Hawaiian on this board is the fact that I'd love to drop it in the ocean."
The celebrity chef still hates pineapple pizza to this day, and TikToker/YouTuber Preston Arsement received a harsh #ramsayreacts video because of it. "Pineapple does not belong on pizza, how many times do I have to tell you," snapped Ramsay in his reply video. In Preston's original video, he playfully edited together a few clips to make it look like Gordon Ramsay enjoyed a pineapple pizza and jokingly claimed that "MasterChef" contestant Nick Digiovanni likes pineapple pizza. It's clear that Ramsay can't be convinced that the sweet and salty concoction is delicious, so anyone who posts about enjoying it on TikTok better be prepared to face Ramsay's wrath.