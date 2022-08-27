Gordon Ramsay Is Fed Up With A TikTok Star's Pizza Opinions

Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay have to be open to trying a variety of cuisines, whether they're judging contestants on a show or creating a dish at their restaurant. Even so, these chefs are still human and have their own personal preferences. It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is not afraid to speak his mind, so if he doesn't like a particular ingredient or cooking method, he is going to make sure everyone knows it.

Ramsay told PopSugar that he is not a fan of truffle oil because people are often too heavy-handed with it. He felt frequent use of wagyu at restaurants made it less special. The "Hell's Kitchen" star also has strong opinions about eating on airplanes. "There's no [effing] way I eat on planes," Ramsay told Refinery 29. "I worked for airlines for 10 years, so I know where this food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board." One of the most heavily debated food combinations is pineapple and pizza, and Ramsay has made his opinion clear on several occasions, including in a recent TikTok.