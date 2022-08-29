The One Condiment Top Chef Canada's Eden Grinshpan Can't Live Without - Exclusive

Condiments are the vehicle of the sandwich — in other words, they're the flavorful component that ties a sandwich together. The meats, vegetables, or whatever food you enjoy would just not taste the same without an extra sauce that drives it home. Even your favorite chefs use condiments as a staple in their cooking. Eden Grinshpan, a judge on "Top Chef Canada," is one of those chefs.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Eden provided details on her partnership with Sir Kensington's, a brand known for its classic condiments and dressings. Of course, we had to ask what condiment the television personality just can't live without. Grinshpan has an affinity for Sir Kensington's chili lime crema everything sauce, which she loves to use on BLTs and fresh summer recipes. Although that chili sauce is one that Grinshpan's family uses often, there is one other particular Sir Kensington's condiment that will always catch her eye (and taste buds).