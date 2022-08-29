The Bizarre Way M&M's Are Connected To NFTs

Candy lovers around the globe have a number of reasons to indulge in the colorful, iconic M&M's candy — and in 2022, some of those reasons have nothing to do with chocolate. Established in the 1940s as an American favorite, the brand has evolved over the years and adopted new mediums to reach consumers, including celebrity partnerships and expansion beyond the bounds of the tangible world.

To pique the interest of new and existing fans, M&M's has made some unexpected connections, such as when the brand created new sneakers with Adidas featuring the candy's logo and a retro design. In the last year, M&M's has also partnered with figures in the music industry while cultivating a mission statement of inclusivity and fun. The company not only teamed up with Lil Nas X to promote music as a way to foster community, but it also debuted a Music Lounge earlier this summer for listeners to come together in both real-life and virtual settings (via Adweek). Now, M&Ms' latest music connection crosses the bounds into virtual reality and the ubiquitous realm of NFTs.