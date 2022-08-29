The Fan-Favorite Taco Bell Item That's Coming Back For A Limited Time

The extensive menu at Taco Bell has not stopped fans from requesting the company to bring back certain loved items. One Taco Bell fan-favorite that has a permanent place on the menu is the chalupa. The standard chalupa supreme comes with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese (via Taco Bell). The chalupa shell is a crispy and airy fried flatbread, similar to a deep-fried pita. The chalupa can be customized with additions like rice, beans, potatoes, and a whopping eight sauces.

Over the years since the chalupa's inception, Taco Bell has rolled out different variations to please a wider range of customers. The Black Bean Chalupa Supreme is a vegetarian's dream as it is filled with black beans, topped with veggies, and contains no meat. It's even a certified vegetarian food item by the American Vegetarian Association. In 2017, Taco Bell first released its Naked Chicken Chalupa. The game-changing chalupa shell was made from fried white meat chicken. The inside was filled with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and a refreshing ranch avocado sauce.

Unfortunately, the item is not currently available, but Taco Bell is bringing back another unique chalupa.