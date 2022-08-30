Jameson Whiskey Just Brought A Pop-Up Distillery To New York

There are many things that go on tour: singers, circus acts, comedians, and now, apparently, distilleries. Pop-up shops, from limited-time-only bars to clothing stores, certainly have taken off over the last few years. As Business Insider explains, the marketing tactic has been shown to cultivate excitement and interest about a product or brand, whether it's a completely new concept or an established entity like Jameson Irish Whiskey. It also allows businesses to explore opportunities in new cities.

Jameson is no stranger to pop-up events, as the 242-year-old brand has been hosting them to drum up business for several years now. Each of its events features a different theme, like one it did back in 2011 that featured a 1920s-style speakeasy in the Soho neighborhood of London. Being an Irish brand with its main distillery in Dublin means Jameson is very much connected to St. Patrick's Day in the minds of many people worldwide. Jameson seems to be banking on that global reputation with its latest international pop-up.