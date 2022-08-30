Doritos Just Dropped A Major Hint About The Return Of An Interesting Flavor

According to a cryptically short tweet posted by Doritos on August 29, the next Roulette flavor will likely focus on Cool Ranch rather than Nacho Cheese. The brief video showcases a blue bag of what appears to be Cool Ranch Doritos, surrounded by a triangle of flames and the phrases "Maybe Hot" and "Maybe Not." How will they taste?

The Impulsive Buy was able to snag a bag of Cool Ranch Roulette from Walmart as early as March of this year. They described the chips as being your standard Cool Ranch Doritos, but those that were hot had an "intense and lingering" heat that was felt as soon as they touched your lips. They were not hot enough to cause pain, but certainly enough to pack a sudden, surprising punch of peppery fire. If the chips weren't too hot, then it wouldn't be much of a roulette game, would it? In the end, The Impulsive Buy seemed impressed with the flavor and recommended it to fans of spicy foods.

Doritos Roulette also came under some controversy in 2016 (via FOX News), when a student at a United Kingdom school ate the chips and got sick. Being asthmatic and not expecting the heat, the student struggled to breathe until she was able to soothe the burning with milk. A dangerous game, indeed. Doritos hasn't released any other hints about the potential Cool Ranch flavor as of this writing, but commenters on the tweet seem to be eager for more news.