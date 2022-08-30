Jarcuterie Is The Snack Hack You Have To Try, According To Haylie Duff - Exclusive

Haylie Duff says, "Jarcuterie is something I started with my kids quite a while ago and has become a popular thing through my Instagram and things like that." That's no surprise in a world of food-filled social media feeds. So what exactly is this snack, and how do you make it? Duff says, "Jarcuterie is whatever it is that you make it. It's a hodgepodge of what you've got in your pantry." Think of it like a charcuterie board, but in small containers, hence the name. "Anything that you can stuff into that little jar, that is your Jarcuterie," adds Duff.

She's mostly making them for her kids, adding their favorites, like "salami, cheese, mini pickles, little breadsticks or crackers, or grapes." But Jarcuterie can be customized for any occasion, from picnics, to movie night. "If I make them for my girlfriends, I'll put things like truffle honey in the bottom of them or a big spoonful of fig jam," says Duff. Whatever your heart (and stomach) desires, the possibilities are endless: "You can dress them up and take them out, or you can keep them down and dirty."

You don't need to spend a lot of time packing together these simple snacks, unless you just feel like going the extra mile. "If I'm making them for girlfriends for a wine night, I'll spend a little bit longer. But if I'm making them for my kids for an on-the-go play date, I tend to jam it in there and roll out," says Duff.

Check out the latest from Haylie Duff on her Instagram.