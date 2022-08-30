The Mexican Sandwiches Del Taco Is Adding To Its Menu

Move over, tacos. There's a new kid in town. Del Taco, the Mexican fast food chain that's trying to take over the food world, is releasing different versions of a Mexican sandwich. The new offerings will be available on September 1 (via a press release published on Globe Newswire), and, according to Del Taco's chief marketing officer, Tim Hackbradt, they've been a long time coming. The taco giant has tested this kind of sandwich three times already and failed (via Nation's Restaurant News). This time, the restaurant chain is more hopeful that it will succeed.

The new sandwich offerings will join already established menu items, including tacos (of course), burritos, quesadillas, taco salads, fresh-made guacamole, and, what Del Taco calls on Instagram its "most underrated menu item": burgers. Specifically, the burgers will soon be joined by Epic Tortas. What's more, the rollout of these sandwiches is only part of Del Taco's torta evolution, as the restaurant chain plans to release more in the future. Del Taco breakfast meals are also in the works.