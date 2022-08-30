The Mexican Sandwiches Del Taco Is Adding To Its Menu
Move over, tacos. There's a new kid in town. Del Taco, the Mexican fast food chain that's trying to take over the food world, is releasing different versions of a Mexican sandwich. The new offerings will be available on September 1 (via a press release published on Globe Newswire), and, according to Del Taco's chief marketing officer, Tim Hackbradt, they've been a long time coming. The taco giant has tested this kind of sandwich three times already and failed (via Nation's Restaurant News). This time, the restaurant chain is more hopeful that it will succeed.
The new sandwich offerings will join already established menu items, including tacos (of course), burritos, quesadillas, taco salads, fresh-made guacamole, and, what Del Taco calls on Instagram its "most underrated menu item": burgers. Specifically, the burgers will soon be joined by Epic Tortas. What's more, the rollout of these sandwiches is only part of Del Taco's torta evolution, as the restaurant chain plans to release more in the future. Del Taco breakfast meals are also in the works.
New tortas and new savings
The torta rollout will include three sandwiches: a Crispy Chicken Guac Epic Torta, a Chicken BLT Epic Torta with pico de gallo, and a Carne Asada & Queso Epic Torta, all served on a toasted 7-inch roll (via a press release published on Globe Newswire). "We feel that there's potential to steal a little of the $26 billion sub sandwich category," Hackbradt said, per Nation's Restaurant News. So it makes sense that Del Taco is going the extra mile to promote these tortas, temporarily changing the company name to Del Torta for the first week in September to coincide with the release of the new sandwiches.
Del Taco took also took to Twitter to tease fans with what seems to be a reference to the new tortas in a tweet that reads, "It's about to get reaaaaal toasty" followed by an eyeball emoji. It wouldn't be a product launch without a corresponding promotion, and Del Taco will be offering free delivery on orders made via the restaurant's rewards app, Del Yeah!, every weekend in September. Also, Del Yeah! Rewards members can get two tortas for $10 from September 9 through October 2.