Meet The Brand New Hosts Of The Great Australian Bake Off

Although the "Bake Off" series' names vary from country to country, the "Great [add country] Bake Off" franchise can be seen in 35 countries. In the U.S. and Canada, the series is called "The Great American/Canadian Baking Show" since the term "bake-off" is a trademark owned by Pillsbury. Since GBBO's first episode aired in 2010, viewers have loved watching amateur bakers under the bunting-draped tent set in an English garden made to look like an English village fête (fair or festival).

Produced by Love Productions, the "Bake Off" franchise has created over 1,500 episodes featuring 1,300 bakers. According to The Guardian, when "The Best Baker" aired in Morocco in 2021, the first episode of this regional "Bake Off" series received an impressive 40% audience share. Riding this momentum, "The Great Celebrity Bake Off," "The Great Junior Bake Off," and special holiday and masterclass episodes have been produced.

Currently in production on its 6th season, "The Great Australian Bake Off" follows the same formula as the BBC original. A dozen bakers compete in three challenges per episode; a signature bake, a technical bake, and a show-stopper. Judges are persnickety as they examine the baked goods, crowning a "Baker of the Week," and sending one sad baker home. While the format is the same, original judges and hosts Maggie Beer, Matt Moran, Claire Hooper, and Mel Buttle have exited the show, leaving all new judges and hosts for season 6.