What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).

But, chicken isn't the only thing KFC sells by the bucket! KFC's gigantic beverage bucket, which came out in 2021, can hold a whole half-gallon of the chain's beverage options like lemonade or soda (via Newsweek). Now, for a limited time, KFC is giving customers a beverage bucket for free when they order a 12-piece meal or larger, according to a press release published by PR Newswire. Naturally, not every customer may be in need of an entire bucket of chicken or soda. For those customers looking for a somewhat smaller meal, KFC has a new deal on the table.