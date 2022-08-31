Guy Fieri's Late Late Show Appearance Has The Internet Seeing Triple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Out of all the celebrity chefs out there, Guy Fieri might just have the most recognizable personal style. From the frosted tips down to the bowling shirt with flames on it, you can spot him, or someone dressed like him, from a mile away. Dressing like the Mayor of Flavortown has become popular among bachelorette parties and even made an appearance on RushTok this year. One TikTok that showed the duality of a typical Nashville bachelorette party versus a Flavortown bachelorette garnered over 1 million likes.

Fellow foodie Chrissy Teigen donned the Fieri uniform on Halloween in 2015 and the resemblance was uncanny (via Instagram). Not only is the costume hilarious and instantly recognizable, but it's really easy to put together. Amazon sells a "Celebrity Chef Wig and Goatee combo," or you can buy the wig, shirt, and sunglasses separately. The shirt with flames on it is what fans most often wear when dressing as Fieri, but he told GQ that he wore that shirt once for a barbecue restaurant opening, and he actually hates it. Luckily for the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" star, when he went on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon," they playfully imitated a totally different outfit.