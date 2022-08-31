Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.

But it has been more than two years since the first major U.S. lockdown, and wholesale prices have climbed from 10.9% to 11.3% from July 2021 to July 2022 (via Market Watch). Price inflation also led to the major Costco stock drop seen earlier this year. Costco has also raised the price of some of its products due to inflation. But Sam's Club had other reasons for why it decided to make a change to its membership price towards the end of 2022.