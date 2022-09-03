The Internet's New Best Friend Is Tubby, The Duke's Mayo Mascot

No matter how far into adulthood you have traveled, you're never too old to enjoy a great food mascot. A prime example is M&M's spokescandy team, an ensemble designed to transform the dismal chore of watching a commercial into 30 seconds of fun. These colorful characters have done more for the candy brand than simply entertaining an audience. Insider explains that in 1995, the confection's popularity grew stagnant, and M&M's became just another product in the crowded candy aisle. These mascots with unique personalities catapulted the candy to iconic status with a Super Bowl ad and the unveiling of an M&M's store in Las Vegas.

This brings us to Duke's Mayonnaise and its new mascot. It seems that in recent years the duke of popular mayo brands has been trying to establish itself as the king. In 2020, the Virginia-based mayonnaise producer became the sponsor of Charlotte's "postseason bowl game" (via ESPN). And, after last year's game, coach Shane Beamer of the Gamecocks fulfilled a promise by having 4.5 gallons of mayo poured over him (via Washington Post).

Having embraced the fun of football and mayonnaise baths, it makes sense that the company has also adopted a unique mascot of its very own (emphasis on the word "unique").