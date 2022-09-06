The Controversial Recipe Danielle Walker Put In Her New Cookbook - Exclusive

Listen up, dairy-free eaters — Danielle Walker has the perfect recipe for you. The bestselling cookbook author has made her career on sharing creative alternatives to your favorite foods. If you enjoy spending time in the kitchen but have run out of ideas, you should check out Walker's cookbooks. The "Against the Grain" author has a slew of food recipes — from cookies to pizza — for people with food restrictions. Now, her fifth cookbook, "Healthy in a Hurry," has been released as we head into fall.

During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Walker talked about healthy meals, meal prepping, and what it's like to live dairy-free. The last one may be the most important, as Walker named her most successful blog recipe that made its way into "Healthy in a Hurry" but got cut from her previous cookbooks.

There are many foods in which chefs and social media influencers have attempted to find substitutes for dairy. Whether it's cheese, milk, or yogurt, Walker has you covered, especially when it comes to this popular appetizer — though the name alone might have you wondering how it could possibly be dairy-free.