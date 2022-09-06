Michelob Ultra Is Paying Tribute To Serena Williams In An Interesting Way

Tennis legend Serena Williams has been making headlines for at least 27 years, since winning her first French Open in 1995 (via Smithsonian). The seven-time Wimbledon winner has been celebrated all over social media in lieu of, not only her outstanding athletic career but her recent retirement as well. Last week, Williams played her final singles match at the US Open, where she lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic (via SportsKeeda).

The star athlete is well known for collaborating with Nike, Beats by Dre, Pepsi, and Gatorade (per StyleCaster), but you might not know that she has also paired up with Michelob Ultra in the past. This year's Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial featured Williams (along with a star-studded cast), and now, the beer company is honoring her in a big way. Michelob reported that it's celebrating the iconic career of Williams with 100 limited-edition packs of beer — and you can get one for free.