Michelob Ultra Is Paying Tribute To Serena Williams In An Interesting Way
Tennis legend Serena Williams has been making headlines for at least 27 years, since winning her first French Open in 1995 (via Smithsonian). The seven-time Wimbledon winner has been celebrated all over social media in lieu of, not only her outstanding athletic career but her recent retirement as well. Last week, Williams played her final singles match at the US Open, where she lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic (via SportsKeeda).
The star athlete is well known for collaborating with Nike, Beats by Dre, Pepsi, and Gatorade (per StyleCaster), but you might not know that she has also paired up with Michelob Ultra in the past. This year's Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial featured Williams (along with a star-studded cast), and now, the beer company is honoring her in a big way. Michelob reported that it's celebrating the iconic career of Williams with 100 limited-edition packs of beer — and you can get one for free.
How you can score a limited edition Michelob Ultra pack
Michelob Ultra revealed on Twitter that it's honoring Serena Williams in a big way. The tweet states "A can for every major victory and one more for everything she will continue to achieve. We made 100 of these special 24-packs to toast the G.O.A.T. @serenawilliams and the joy she's had on and off the court." You'll find various shots of Williams on the limited edition cans and multiple posts across Michelob Ultra's social media accounts.
You can enter the sweepstakes now through September 10 for a chance to win one of these special edition packs of Michelob Ultra. The contest rules state that no purchase is necessary and you can enter on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter by searching for the Serena Williams Sweepstakes post and reposting it using the hashtags #SerenaPack and #Sweepstakes. You must be following the Michelob Ultra accounts, be a registered user of the platform, and be 21 years old.
As always, please drink responsibly.