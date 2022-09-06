Krispy Kreme's Latest Collection Puts A Twist On Its Classic Flavors

If a group of Krispy Kreme fans were banished to a deserted island and forced to choose only one donut flavor to eat for the rest of their days, we have no doubt that many of them would hitch their wagon to the original glazed ring. But the chain is no one-trick pony. An assorted box of a dozen donuts from the purveyor could contain anything from apple fritters to dulce de leche to powdered cinnamon cake, just to name a few (per Krispy Kreme).

What's more, each new season brings limited-run lineups of sweets to Krispy Kreme cases around the country. This summer, we tried the chain's ice-cream-inspired donuts in flavors that took cues from creamsicles and vanilla King cones. More recently, we jumped into fall by tucking into the chain's new pumpkin spice contenders. And this week, the chain announced an even fresher spate of fried-dough creations inspired by a classic Mexican treat.