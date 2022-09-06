José Andrés Revealed An Exciting New Project On Social Media

It seems like chef José Andrés is always on the road — his Passport must be well-worn, full of stamps, and require extra pages. He and World Central Kitchen, the humanitarian aid organization he founded, traveled to Haiti in 2010 after a powerful earthquake left the island nation in ruins. And Andrés was on the front lines of the relief effort in Ukraine following the invasion by Russian troops in late February (per USA Today).

More recently, the relief teams of World Central Kitchen have been providing cooling stations, showers, and comforting meals for those evacuated as a result of the Mill Fire in California (via Instagram). The organization also responded to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi by supplying residents with clean water for drinking and cooking, and responded to deadly flooding in Pakistan by setting up field kitchens to serve those impacted and displaced.

Earlier this year, Andrés introduced a Substack newsletter as a way to stay in touch, share stories, and unite "people of the world who cook and eat together” (per Twitter). A podcast to complement "Longer Tables with José Andrés" dropped this week. "It's a show that will change the way you see, think about, and even hear, food,” Andrés shared excitedly in an Instagram post.