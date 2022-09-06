Reddit May Have Spotted A New Item On Select Wendy's Menus

There's an aura of simplicity behind Wendy's that might lead a newcomer to expect its menu to reflect old-school American burger joints of yore — the kind that had its heyday in the 1960s, when the chain was established (per Wendy's). But if you're a regular at the fast-food chain, you know that there's more to choose from than square-patty hamburgers and Frosty milkshakes.

In addition to a deluge of unique burgers — including the newly introduced Pretzel Bacon Pub Double, which comes complete with crispy fried onions — Wendy's also has a (not-so) secret menu that's known to comprise unusual, indulgent combinations of existing items. (If you're jonesing for a burger piled with bacon, beef, spicy chicken, and ham, order the Barnyard.) According to a thread on the subreddit r/Wendys, fans looking for something even more exclusive to try on their next visit to Wendy's might be able to score an off-the-radar Baconator.