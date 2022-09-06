The Grateful Dead's Official Wine Is Finally Available

If you ever talk to anyone who loves the Grateful Dead, you'll know they have some pretty fond memories of the band, including the first time they ever heard their music or the first time they ever saw them in concert. Of course, they may also remember being in a certain state of "inebriation" while listening to them (it was the 1970s, after all). While you may think that food and the Grateful Dead only go hand-in-hand if you're listening to Terrapin Station and have a wicked case of the munchies, you may be surprised to learn that there's actually a decent selection of snacks and drinks out there designed for the Deadhead in you.

Chicago-based chocolate maker Vosges Haut-Chocolat has a modest collection of chocolates inspired by the Grateful Dead, ranging from chocolate bars to a collection of truffles inspired by a "favorite Grateful Dead album or show." There's also a line of edibles inspired by the Dead's late singer Jerry Garcia, according to Rolling Stone, created by Garcia's family in collaboration with cannabis operator Holistic Industries. There's a little something for every member of the family, it seems.

Now, it looks like folks looking to enjoy the Dead with some spirits can have their thirst quenched with a new Grateful Dead wine. But how exactly can you get this wine? How much does it cost? And what makes it inspired by the Grateful Dead to begin with?