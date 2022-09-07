IHOP Just Brought Back A Popular Special Dedicated To Milkshakes

When you think of IHOP, and let's be honest here, is a delicious milkshake the first menu item that comes to mind? We didn't think so. The fast casual breakfast spot is more thought of for its famous pancakes that its been serving since 1958, along with some other popular dishes. As far as dining spots go, YouGovAmerica reports that for the second quarter of 2022, IHOP comes in at number 12 out of 272 for being a favored U.S. eatery. That's pretty impressive, and we're thinking pancakes may have a little something to do with that.

As for milkshakes, well, IHOP made waves last year when it threw a Milkshake Monday to honor Adam Sandler. If you're not up to speed on this, let's review. Last year the actor left a Long Island IHOP after being told there was a 30-minute wait. Later, the host realized she turned away the actual Adam Sandler and posted a TikTok video about it, to which he tweeted in response that he only left because he learned that milkshakes weren't included in the all-you-can-eat deal.

Business Wire later reported that IHOP declared Monday, May 10, 2021, as "Milkshake Monday," in honor of the Sandler debacle, when patrons could enjoy milkshakes from 12-8 pm at 19 Long Island locations. Furthermore, IHOP donated $1 for each all-you-can-drink milkshake ordered to Comedy Gives Back, the charity that "helps struggling comedians who have lost all income due to COVID-19 forced closures of comedy clubs and venues."