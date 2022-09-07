IHOP Just Brought Back A Popular Special Dedicated To Milkshakes
When you think of IHOP, and let's be honest here, is a delicious milkshake the first menu item that comes to mind? We didn't think so. The fast casual breakfast spot is more thought of for its famous pancakes that its been serving since 1958, along with some other popular dishes. As far as dining spots go, YouGovAmerica reports that for the second quarter of 2022, IHOP comes in at number 12 out of 272 for being a favored U.S. eatery. That's pretty impressive, and we're thinking pancakes may have a little something to do with that.
As for milkshakes, well, IHOP made waves last year when it threw a Milkshake Monday to honor Adam Sandler. If you're not up to speed on this, let's review. Last year the actor left a Long Island IHOP after being told there was a 30-minute wait. Later, the host realized she turned away the actual Adam Sandler and posted a TikTok video about it, to which he tweeted in response that he only left because he learned that milkshakes weren't included in the all-you-can-eat deal.
Business Wire later reported that IHOP declared Monday, May 10, 2021, as "Milkshake Monday," in honor of the Sandler debacle, when patrons could enjoy milkshakes from 12-8 pm at 19 Long Island locations. Furthermore, IHOP donated $1 for each all-you-can-drink milkshake ordered to Comedy Gives Back, the charity that "helps struggling comedians who have lost all income due to COVID-19 forced closures of comedy clubs and venues."
'Milkshake Monday' is back at IHOP
IHOP has just announced that Milkshake Monday is back, and this year it will fall on September 12. While last year's Milkshake Monday was limited to Long Island locations, this year the chain is offering the deal at participating locations across America.
Like last year, the milkshake offer is good for dine-in guests between the hours of 12 and 8 pm. This time patrons can order one shake and get another free — a BOGO deal. Per Business Wire, Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer of IHOP said in a statement, "After last year's viral TikTok gained national attention, IHOP listened to its guests by quickly tapping into the conversation and putting a spotlight on our milkshakes." We think Adam Sandler's response to that video certainly had something to do with bringing back Milkshake Monday and, like last year, the donation of $1 (up to $50,00) for each milkshake bought will go to Comedy Gives Back.
In an interesting spin, September 12 also happens to be National Chocolate Milkshake Day, but at IHOP, aside from any seasonal specialty flavors, you can usually choose from Chocolate, Strawberry made with real fruit, OREO, or Vanilla shakes (per IHOP).