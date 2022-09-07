Customers Can't Resist These Fall Cookies From Aldi

The r/aldi thread began with the description, "These are so good! Soft and yummy," referring to the Pumpkin spice sandwich cookies with cinnamon cream cheese filling that the OP found in Aldi. Comments followed with the likes of "This looks like something I would eat all of them in a day or two" and "Impulse bought them at checkout, and yep, delicious and soft and pumpkin spice!"

Redditors aren't the only ones going nuts for Aldi's pumpkin cookies. The popular blog that reports Aldi finds, aisle of shame, reveals that the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creme Cookies (not to be confused with the above-mentioned Pumpkin sandwich cookies) are so good they are hiding them from the kids. These cookies are sold under the Benton Brand name and the blogger shares that you might be able to get them in your local Aldi starting as early as September 5th.

If you can't find either of these fall-flavored treats at your local Aldi, give our soft and chewy pumpkin cookie recipe a whirl to help tame those tastebuds.