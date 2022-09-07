Customers Can't Resist These Fall Cookies From Aldi
Yes, yes it's almost fall. Sunflowers are sprouting, pumpkin spice lattes are flowing, and leaves will soon start to change into vibrant reds, golds, and oranges. Some of you have already begun adorning your homes with Autumn-inspired and spooky decor, while others are still clinging to that margarita and those last days of summer. Whichever season your heart is with, it's the rare person who can resist a fall-flavored treat.
Some would argue that apple is the official fall flavor, although most would agree it's pumpkin spice. If you are slightly obsessed, you might be interested to learn that there is a scientific reason you can't get enough pumpkin spice flavored treats. And this could be why so many restaurants and brands keep rolling them out.
For example, the popular grocer Aldi offers a variety of pumpkin spice items, even if they are a bit controversial, and one Redditor has just revealed a fall-flavored Aldi find that many can't resist.
Aldi's pumpkin cookies get rave reviews
The r/aldi thread began with the description, "These are so good! Soft and yummy," referring to the Pumpkin spice sandwich cookies with cinnamon cream cheese filling that the OP found in Aldi. Comments followed with the likes of "This looks like something I would eat all of them in a day or two" and "Impulse bought them at checkout, and yep, delicious and soft and pumpkin spice!"
Redditors aren't the only ones going nuts for Aldi's pumpkin cookies. The popular blog that reports Aldi finds, aisle of shame, reveals that the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creme Cookies (not to be confused with the above-mentioned Pumpkin sandwich cookies) are so good they are hiding them from the kids. These cookies are sold under the Benton Brand name and the blogger shares that you might be able to get them in your local Aldi starting as early as September 5th.
If you can't find either of these fall-flavored treats at your local Aldi, give our soft and chewy pumpkin cookie recipe a whirl to help tame those tastebuds.