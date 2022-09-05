Aldi's Controversial Pumpkin Spice Item Just Made It Back To Shelves

German grocery store Aldi is known for its low prices and the value of its products (via Reader's Digest). While the majority of items they sell are tasty store-brand versions of popular companies, sometimes those items are just as good while others miss the mark.

Last year, the budget-friendly store decided to get in on the pumpkin flavor craze by releasing a store-brand pumpkin creamer with almond milk. Sadly, the release was met with mixed reviews online (via Reddit). Some shoppers complained about the taste while others focused on its tendency to curdle. The pumpkin creamer wasn't the first time that a product had shoppers divided — an eco-friendly cookie from Aldi left some customers let down and underwhelmed. And then there was the case of Aldi's color-changing meatballs that alarmed users on Reddit.

Now, one controversial seasonal item has made a triumphant return and fans are making their opinion known loud and clear.