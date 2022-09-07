Dunkin' Is Doing Another Beer Collab, And This Time There Are Even More Coffee Flavors

Now in its fifth year, the boozy collaboration between Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery is long past any confusion it may have caused and has instead solidified itself as a tradition. For those who know the beginnings of these two companies, the partnership may have never seemed like a surprise at all. Dunkin' was born in Quincy, Massachusetts — a town about 10 miles south of Boston. Founder William Rosenberg decided on the name after operating a shop called Open Kettle for two years. The first Dunkin' franchise came into existence in 1955, and a decade later, the chain had more than 100 locations.

In 1986, Dan Kenary, Rich Doyle, and George Ligeti opened Harpoon Brewery in Boston. The idea for this came from a trip the men took overseas. After some searching, they realized that local Boston pubs were lacking culture and diversity when compared to European bars. By the next year, Harpoon was brewing its original brew and sending it out to be served.

Now, the two businesses that began in the same area with similar dreams are teaming up for the fifth time to offer a spin on what they both do best.