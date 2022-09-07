Dunkin' Is Doing Another Beer Collab, And This Time There Are Even More Coffee Flavors
Now in its fifth year, the boozy collaboration between Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery is long past any confusion it may have caused and has instead solidified itself as a tradition. For those who know the beginnings of these two companies, the partnership may have never seemed like a surprise at all. Dunkin' was born in Quincy, Massachusetts — a town about 10 miles south of Boston. Founder William Rosenberg decided on the name after operating a shop called Open Kettle for two years. The first Dunkin' franchise came into existence in 1955, and a decade later, the chain had more than 100 locations.
In 1986, Dan Kenary, Rich Doyle, and George Ligeti opened Harpoon Brewery in Boston. The idea for this came from a trip the men took overseas. After some searching, they realized that local Boston pubs were lacking culture and diversity when compared to European bars. By the next year, Harpoon was brewing its original brew and sending it out to be served.
Now, the two businesses that began in the same area with similar dreams are teaming up for the fifth time to offer a spin on what they both do best.
There's even a kick-off event
Just in time for fall, Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery have released their yearly mix of coffee-inspired beers, per Chew Boom. The Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer mix pack will contain three new flavors along with a remixed version of an old favorite, the Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale. The updated recipe now includes oat milk on top of the pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and Dunkin' cold brew it previously contained. The new flavors are the Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale, a cinnamon-packed beverage brewed with "actual Dunkin' Coffee Rolls;" the Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter, which is sweet and creamy like a standard coffee; and the rich Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout mixed with wheat and oats.
Those that live in or near Boston can celebrate the new releases at the actual Harpoon Brewery on Friday, September 16 from 6-9 p.m. There will be games, beer tastings, and a Dunkin' Harpoon IPA Donut that has IPA jelly inside it and a candied malt crumble on top. "This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin', and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin' products we'll be introducing in our beers next," Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary in a press release. That excitement seems warranted: reviews on Beer Advocate for previous editions of Dunkin' beer seem generally favorable, with the Coffee Porter, Midnight American Porter, and Pumpkin beer getting a score of around 85/100.