Tim Hortons' New Breakfast Sandwich Features A Delicious Twist

Sometimes the fast-food breakfast sandwich game can feel like they're all the same. Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Sausage, egg, and cheese on a biscuit. Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Repeat. When these sandwiches are entirely composed of things you probably already have in your kitchen, it often feels like you might as well turn to a 5-Ingredient Copycat McDonald's Sausage McMuffin With Egg Recipe and save yourself the trip.

But Tim Hortons is giving breakfast lovers on the go something to get excited about. No, we're not talking about swapping out that drab English muffin for a slightly less drab bagel, or even getting fancy with an everything bagel instead. No, this month the chain will be offering a flavorful, crispy alternative to the humdrum English muffin breakfast sandwich that you might get excited about.