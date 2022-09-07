Starbucks' Howard Schultz Got Candid About Whether He'd Return To His CEO Role

Howard Schultz has led Starbucks from just a few locations to one of the largest coffee empires in the world, and most recently, through some tumultuous times as the company adjusts to an organized labor movement among its employees. Schultz is uniquely qualified to speak on the experience of serving multiple stints as the company's chief executive officer and he divulged his thoughts about that gig.

Schultz first went to work for the coffee brewer in 1982 when the corporation consisted of just four shops in the Pacific northwest of the United States (per Starbucks). In 1987, he took over as CEO for the first time after becoming part of the ownership group. He served as CEO (the first time) until 2000 and during that stint, the chain expanded to over 3,000 locations across three continents. Schultz stepped down from the CEO role at the turn of the 21st century, but eight years later would take the job on again, putting in another decade of service as Starbucks CEO as he retired in 2018 (via Starbucks).

In April 2022, Schultz came out of retirement after former CEO Kevin Johnson announced his retirement (per Starbucks). Starbucks says Schultz agreed to fill the role on an interim basis until they found a permanent replacement, which CNBC reported the company did in September. With Schultz on his way out again, he shared whether he would come back a fourth time.