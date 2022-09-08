GBBO Season 13 Will Be Postponed Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

We all know those six precious words that set off a frenzy of baking on our TV's. Those words were just mere days away as Season 13 of our favorite baking competition show, "The Great British Bake Off," was getting ready to premier. We were anticipating the first Hollywood handshake, the first collapsed showstopper, and the dynamic duo's hilarious jokes in the next season of GBBO. With more than 5 million viewers tuning in for the premier of Season 12, and even more for Season 11 in 2020, Season 13's premier was expected to be as show stopping as ever – GBBO is very popular across the pond (via DailyMail).

Sadly, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to meet the new contestants of Season 13, as news channels in the U.K. are pausing all regularly scheduled shows to cover the sorrowful passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8. As tradition goes, Britain will participate in 10 days of mourning, which includes BBC broadcasting only news about the queen.