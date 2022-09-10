This Might Be The Healthiest Candy Bar

With Halloween rapidly approaching, candy is already clouding the minds of children (and grown-ups) across America. Truth be told, 78% of adults believe splurging on an occasional chocolate bar or confectionary treat is perfectly acceptable from time to time, according to the National Confectioners Association. While the U.S. wellness market is expected to expand by more than 3.5% by 2030, candy sales have been on the rise as well, growing 11% in 2021 (via Store Brands). The COVID-19 pandemic taught us to appreciate the small luxuries in life, and research shows one of those luxuries is most definitely sweet treats (per Fortune).

But are certain candy bars better for your health? Common knowledge tells you that Smarties are primarily comprised of sugar, and gummy bears are the worst for your teeth. But what about the classic American chocolate bars? An obscene assortment of chocolate exists all over the world, but some of the popular candy bars in the U.S. rank higher than others. And the candy bar 26% of people said was their favorite is also one of the healthiest, according to a registered dietitian.