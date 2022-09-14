Aldi Just Dropped The Return Date For Its Holiday Advent Calendars

Advent is the English word that stems from the Latin adventus, meaning "arriving" but used especially for arrivals of a very important sort (per Etymonline). Advent generally refers to the weeks prior to Christmas, and most Advent calendars begin on December 1, when the countdown to Christmas begins. In Latin, the word is associated with glorious arrivals, often of a military sort (per Catholic Exchange). That sounds like an appropriate background for Aldi's Advent Calendars, which some would say are pretty glorious in their own right.

While many traditional Advent calendars feature images or bible verses, the more common ones sold in supermarkets feature daily doses of chocolate behind each numbered window. Sometimes you have to work a little for your reward, as traditional calendars don't present the numbers in order, they are hidden somewhere in the image printed on the calendar's face.

Customers already know how good Aldi's chocolate is, and their Choceur Advent calendars are cute to boot. In recent years, companies have capitalized on the Advent calendar theme and expanded the range of treats — it's not just chocolate anymore. You can find Advent calendars with tea and jam, and an array of other items including these options from Sam's Club. Aldi has gotten on the bandwagon, too and their countdown items aren't just for kids. This year's versions include cheese and hard seltzer options (per Instagram).