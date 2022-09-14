McDonald's UK Just Changed Its Hours To Honor The Queen

Almost a full week has passed since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In the days since her passing on September 8, 2022, the public has taken a journey through her life's history, highlighting her many personal and professional ventures.

According to Euronews, the queen devoted her years to public aid and serving those in need, but she also dabbled in business ownership on the side. The fast food restaurant you probably forgot the queen owned is McDonald's. Former royal chef Darren O'Grady revealed one of the late queen's favorite foods to be a good old-fashioned hamburger (via British Heritage), so her majesty taking ownership of a U.K. McDonald's location shouldn't seem too surprising — even if she wasn't a fan of fast food.

The McDonald's ownership was the result of the Royal family's land acquisitions over the years, and the restaurant lies within the Crown Estate, property of Queen Elizabeth II during her reign, MyLondon explains. She may not have directly chosen to go into business with McDonald's, but the chic Oxfordshire location is certainly fit for royalty, with amenities not found in other McDonald's stores.

Considering the queen's direct ties to the world-famous fast food chain, it makes sense that McDonald's just announced adjusted hours to honor her following her passing.