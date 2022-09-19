Why The McDonald's CEO's Chicago Comments Are Under Fire

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski condemned widespread crime in Chicago, the city where the restaurant chain is headquartered, last week, speaking at a lunch at the Economic Club of Chicago. According to Chicago Sun Times, Kempczinski spoke of how much he loves the city, citing its foodie culture, sports teams, and affordable living costs among Chicago's selling points. However, he also commented on the "violent crime," "homelessness issues," and "drug overdoses" that are occurring within the doors of McDonald's restaurants, adding it is harder to attract people who want to work for the company at the corporate level (via CNN).

"While it may wound our civic pride to hear it, there is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis," Kempczinski said. But, amid Kempczinski's concerns about crime in Chicago, McDonald's has no plans to leave the city and even aims to relocate 100 employees from a suburban office to one downtown, according to ABC 7. However, despite his apparent concerns when it comes to crime in Chicago, not everyone agrees with Kempczinski's approach to the issue, and some have trouble believing his sentiments are genuine.