Trader Joe's Returning Fall Mac & Cheese Has Shoppers Excited

Supermarket giants like Trader Joe's have certain year-round cult classics with followings that could put Taylor Swift's fandom to shame, but as we slowly inch towards the holiday season beginning in fall each year, the selection of cult classics gets dialed up a notch.

After weeks of speculation on social media, the grocer finally spilled the beans on its fall lineup for 2022 a few days back (via Trader Joe's). As always, the fall season at TJ's has tons of pumpkin spice-flavored, maple-spiked, and butternut squash-themed goodies in store for shoppers. While the supermarket has added several new items like the cinnamon roll blondie bar mix and pumpkin gnocchi that have shoppers racing to their nearest location, there are plenty of Trader Joe's fall favorites returning as well.

Pumpkin spice-flavored coffees and milks, spreads and dips, pancakes, waffles and muffin mixes, cheesecakes and pies, cookies, bisques, and soups — all the reigning supremes of fall are back on the store's shelves. But it's not just the pumpkin mania that's returned: Instagram account @traderjoeslist has eyed another heavy hitter making the rounds of TJ's this year.