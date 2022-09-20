The Unexpected Way Duff Goldman Is Pitching In At IBIE 2022

Duff Goldman has made a name for himself as the "Ace of Cakes," but there's a lot you might not know about him. Some Goldman trivia is fun and unexpected, like how he had five cakes at his wedding, but other facts might come as a surprise, like how he's a musician and plays the bass. Instagram got a glimpse at a musical moment Goldman shared with his daughter, and he's about to share another one on stage soon.

Bake Mag reports that the chef is going to be performing onstage at IBIE 2022 along with his band, Foie Grock, which is a classic and alternative rock cover band. IBIE, or the International Baking Industry Exposition, is a major event that hosts bakers, suppliers, manufacturers, and other professionals in the baking field. So where does Goldman's band come in? Bake Mag explains that Foie Grock will play a concert called The Rockin' Pint, which will include songs by The Beatles, Queen, and others.

Goldman is the bassist for the band, which he started with Bruce Kalman, who is also a chef. And how the musical duo's venture came to be is more fun trivia on its own.