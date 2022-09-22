Gabrielle Reyes' Favorite Pumpkin Baking Hack Is Genius - Exclusive

Can you hear that sound? Decorations are being hung in big-box stores, scarecrows are going up in rural fields, and Starbucks espresso machines are running nonstop. It's pumpkin spice season, which means that a large percentage of people are going wild for edible gourds right now (and just as many of you are probably complaining about the unnecessary addition of pumpkin in every consumer product).

TikTok-famous singing vegan chef Gabrielle Reyes counts herself firmly on the pumpkin-loving side of things. She loves to cook with as many colorful foods as possible, and the burnt orange hue of pumpkin is just another pigment to add to her culinary palette. As Gabrielle Reyes told Mashed in an exclusive interview, she starts posting pumpkin-based recipes early — around September 1.

One of the most meaningful dishes in her pumpkin repertoire is soup joumou, a savory Haitian pumpkin soup that is traditionally made to celebrate Haiti's independence day on January 1. However, she loves throwing pumpkin in all sorts of sweet and savory dishes. The way she uses it in baking might be a revelation for people who are trying to make delicious vegan breads, cakes, and cookies.