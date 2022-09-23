Shake Shack Just Roasted Adam Levine In The Best Way

Shake Shack used the recent Adam Levine scandal as an opportunity to promote its new "Hot Ones" menu. The tweet itself read, "You to your first bite of the Hot Ones menu," and showed a photo of an alleged flirty DM from Adam Levine, reading "It is truly unreal how ... hot you are. Like it blows my mind." Twitter users in the comments got a kick out of roast – many of them posted laughing gifs and gifs stating they agree.

The newly revealed special menu is a collaboration between Shake Shack and First We Feast's "Hot Ones," according to a press release. It includes spicier renditions of the foods fans know and love — including a "Hot Ones" burger, "Hot Ones" chicken, and "Hot Ones" cheese fries as well as bacon and cheese fries.

It's unsure what actually occurred between Levine and Sumner Stroh, but Levine has taken to Instagram to deny the cheating allegations (via Vulture). However, he did reveal his flirting was definitely inappropriate. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he said. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." You never know, Shake Shack could be the first of many hopping aboard the Adam Levine roast train.