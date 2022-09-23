A Truck Accident Led To A Highway Flooding With Coors Light Beer

"Spilling a beer is the adult equivalent of losing a balloon," as the popular meme goes, and a recent incident on a Florida highway might have people feeling that angst — like in the old-school Hank Williams Jr. song "Tear In My Beer." Although there might not have been a million tears shed, the unfortunate incident had some Coors Light drinkers feeling like they were shot with that Silver Bullet — the nickname given to Coors itself. As the copious amounts of cans spilled onto the highway, drivers sat patiently as crews soaked up every last drop.

As reported by Today, Interstate 75 near Brooksville, Florida was shut down on September 21 due to an incident involving multiple tractor trailers. When one truck clipped another, the semi's contents emptied onto the highway. Luckily, no one was hurt in the multi-vehicle crash, but the images likely caused some Coors Light fans to despair. Cases and cans of that light lager were sprawled across all lanes, while drivers waited six hours for the road to reopen.

Coors Light might have once used the slogan, "Turn It Loose," to promote the beer that "won't slow you down." But, for Florida drivers, the Silver Bullet was quite the speed bump.