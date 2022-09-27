The Outrageous Rookie Meal That Has NFL Players Divided

In life, there can be many rites of passage. Whether it is fraternity on campus or even that 21st birthday, some events are flavored with a type of initiation or a "welcome to the team" for the newbie. Recently, The New York Times raised the question of whether the NFL rookie meal tradition is a good-natured team bonding experience or a form of monetary hazing.

While some NFL players see this seat at the table as a standard practice, the tide seems to be turning. Torrey Smith was quoted by The New York Times saying, "This dinner sets a precedent for a lifestyle that the majority of players cannot afford to do and shouldn't be living anyway." According to People, Dez Bryant's rookie dinner with the Dallas Cowboys was over $55,000 and Channing Crowder of the Miami Dolphins spent around $30,000. While Crowder did not find the dinner tab that big of a deal, it did represent around 5% of his starting salary. Although this concept might be rooted in NFL teams' traditions, the fact that current and former players are calling the practice into question could spark a change.