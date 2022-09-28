Ree Drummond Just Re-Invented Green Eggs And Ham

Do you like green eggs and ham? Do you like them, Sam-I-Am? While the idea of green ham is understandably troublesome, eggs, it seems, can turn green for reasons as benign as cooking them in a cast-iron pan while still being perfectly safe to eat. While restaurants such as Subway will sometimes do their own take on this Seussian classic, they typically employ a harmless food coloring agent, while more upscale versions such as the one served up at Pike Place Market's The Crumpet Shop may use something along the lines of pesto.

Ree Drummond, also known by her sobriquet The Pioneer Woman, created her own homage to the children's book penned by Theodor Geisel (Geisel, of course, is the real name of another celebrity better known by his nom de plume, Dr. Seuss). Her green eggs and ham recipe, like that of The Crumpet Shop, employs pesto as the green element. Instead of crumpets, though, she uses puff pastry to make hand pies that somewhat resemble gourmet Toaster Strudel.