James Bond Scotch Is Selling For A Punny $1,007 Per Bottle

The Macallan, of course, is a single malt whisky — none of these namby-pamby blends for Bond! As to why they are honoring 007 with his own limited-edition bottles, The Macallan's Global Creative Director Jaume Ferras explains that not only is their brand "James Bond's whisky of choice," but also that the whisky brand and Bond himself "share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage" (per Beverage Dynamics).

The Macallan describes its James Bond 60th Anniversary release as having notes of apple, chocolate, figs, ginger, honey, lemon, oak, orange zest, and sherbet — which all certainly sounds intriguing. If you're interested in trying the 43.7% ABV liquor for yourself, though, you'd better have pockets as deep as Auric Goldfinger's. It's suggested U.S. price will be a cheeky $1,007 per bottle. What's more, there's not just one, but six different bottles that represent one of the decades the franchise has been in existence. So a complete set will run you $6,042.

If you've got your own private jet, you can fly over to Europe and pick up a bottle today, but if you're stuck stateside, you'll likely have to wait until next February as the special release won't be shipped until then. By that point, it will be the 61st anniversary of the franchise, but who knows, maybe we'll actually have a new Bond to drink to by that time.