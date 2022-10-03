The Traumatic Drowning In Prue Leith's Childhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prue Leith of "The Great British Bake Off" fame will release her new autobiography entitled "I'll Try Anything Once" on November 1. Leith's new book was formally released under the title "Relish," but, according to Amazon, the original text has been "revised and updated" to include new information, including some about falling in love later in life. The book comes at the same time as other new book releases from various "GBBO" alumni, including 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno's new baking cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," set to release in December (via Amazon), and 2018 winner Rahul Mandal, whose book "Showstopping Cakes" hits shelves November 1 (via Amazon).

Many reviews on Amazon for the original text of "Relish" remark on how honest Leith was in her storytelling. "The book was interesting in that it was very candid as to her life and character — she is very open and honest about her choices and ethics — some of which were quite surprising, and I admire her for being so transparent," wrote one reader.

Leith was even candid about a moment that left her traumatized.