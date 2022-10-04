This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Soup Could Soon Be Gone

While pumpkin tends to be the star of the show once fall rolls around, appearing as the main ingredient in everything from lattes and seasonal pies to beer and even Goldfish crackers, it is not the only squash in season this time of year. Butternut squash, like its pumpkin cousin, is a hard shelled squash that is harvested in the fall and early winter. It not only delivers a nutty, slightly sweet flavor that pairs excellently with other fall favorites like nutmeg and cinnamon, it is also a great source of fiber, potassium, and Vitamins A and C, according to Co-op. And much like pumpkin, it makes a delectable addition to many autumn meals.

One such meal is Trader Joe's rich, creamy Butternut Squash Soup. The fan-favorite soup is made with a butternut squash puree and is perfect for a simple, comforting autumn meal, according to Trader Joe's Grocery Reviews. However, the store may have bad news for fans of this beloved seasonal staple. One shopper recently posted a picture on Reddit showing the soup with an "endangered item" tag, which warned that the item is soon to be discontinued.