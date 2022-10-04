This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Soup Could Soon Be Gone
While pumpkin tends to be the star of the show once fall rolls around, appearing as the main ingredient in everything from lattes and seasonal pies to beer and even Goldfish crackers, it is not the only squash in season this time of year. Butternut squash, like its pumpkin cousin, is a hard shelled squash that is harvested in the fall and early winter. It not only delivers a nutty, slightly sweet flavor that pairs excellently with other fall favorites like nutmeg and cinnamon, it is also a great source of fiber, potassium, and Vitamins A and C, according to Co-op. And much like pumpkin, it makes a delectable addition to many autumn meals.
One such meal is Trader Joe's rich, creamy Butternut Squash Soup. The fan-favorite soup is made with a butternut squash puree and is perfect for a simple, comforting autumn meal, according to Trader Joe's Grocery Reviews. However, the store may have bad news for fans of this beloved seasonal staple. One shopper recently posted a picture on Reddit showing the soup with an "endangered item" tag, which warned that the item is soon to be discontinued.
Trader Joe's is releasing more butternut squash products
News of the potential loss of Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Soup drew upset responses: "Nooooo that's a major cold weather staple at my house!" lamented one person. Some helpful users were able to suggest an alternative to Trader Joe's popular soup. "I've had them side by side, and am pretty sure this is Imagine Foods organic non-GMO butternut squash soup or Pacific's organic butternut squash soup," another person wrote, advising fans that these substitutes can usually be found at Walmart or other grocery stores.
Luckily, fans of Trader Joe's butternut squash products will still have something to look forward to this fall. Trader Joe's recently released a savory Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, made with mezzi rigatoni pasta and a rich, creamy sauce made with cheddar, gouda, and parmesan cheese, butternut squash puree, and sprinklings of nutmeg and sage, per Trader Joe's. This seasonal item has been generating quite a bit of buzz online, and it seems the bulk of the reviews are very positive. "Had this 5 times since last week when it came out lol can't stop won't stop," joked one person on Instagram.
So while the popular Butternut Squash Soup might be on its way out, Trader Joe's will still be serving up some tasty butternut squash items to satisfy their fans' fall cravings.