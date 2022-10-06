The New Holiday Cookie Milano Fans Will Want To Try

One of the highlights of the holiday season — along with cheesy Hallmark movies and evenings curled up in front of the fire — is the plethora of cookies set out at parties or decorating bakery shelves.

While you can bake homemade treats, sometimes it's more convenient to grab a pack of pre-made cookies at the grocery store. And there's no shortage of delicious holiday desserts starting to come out this time of year, from the return of the ever-popular Aldi Advent calendars to frosted gingerbread coffee creamer.

Pepperidge Farm is one of the major brands hopping on the holiday train a little bit early this month. The cookie producer announced that it's coming out with a seasonal twist on its classic Milano cookie: Hazelnut Hot Cocoa Milanos. Here's what you need to know about the new cookie coming to town this fall and how you can try it out for yourself.