Coffee Mate Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavor

Apart from venturing into the plant-based creamer game, Coffee Mate began advertising a poll on social media last November to instill customer input on returning holiday flavors this year. Coffee Mate fans were directed to the company's website to vote on which flavors they wanted back for 2022.

Well, the day's arrived and Coffee Mate not only revealed the returning most-voted-for flavor as Frosted Gingerbread via Instagram, but customers also have a chance to win this limited edition variety by taking part in a social media sweepstakes giveaway.

In order to participate, Coffee Mate lovers need to follow the Frosted Gingerbread sweepstakes and like and comment on the brand's latest Instagram post with a special comment detailing the way Coffee Mate takes part in their morning coffee routine with the hashtag #sweepstakes included in entries. The giveaway window closes on September 21 and 50 winners will receive one 16-ounce bottle of Frosted Gingerbread creamer and special access to the brand's secret Instagram page.

So far the comments have been pouring out on Coffee Mate's post, with people truly speaking their dedication to the non-dairy creamer. One user shared that Coffee Mate has been their only creamer since age 13. Another user commented, "We have been waiting for gingerbread to come back. It's our favorite!" Whether or not you consider entering Coffee Mate's giveaway, fans of the brand have clearly spoken in favor of the sugary coffee companion returning this holiday season.