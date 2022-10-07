The One Ingredient Adrienne Cheatham Can't Live Without - Exclusive

The answer is simple, but to Adrienne Cheatham, it's a clear choice. "I feel like salt is obvious because there's no world in which I could cook without salt. It makes you taste everything so much better," she said.

It's not only taste — as Cheatham pointed out, salt offers an important chemical reaction that can affect whether a recipe turns out or not. For example, salt can affect how much a bread dough rises (via Busby's Bakery). "I worked in pastry for a bit, and even the pastry chef said, [for] every recipe, if it doesn't have salt in the recipe already, always add a pinch of salt. And it's true. ... It's true from a chemical standpoint for what it does to doughs and batters, but also flavor-wise, it opens everything else up."

Cheatham is not the only chef who feels this passionately about salt. Chefs Anthony "Spice" Adams and Frankie Celenza have also touted salt as the most important ingredient when it comes to cooking.

Even used in small amounts, Our Pantry does not ignore this crucial ingredient. The salt used to make sauces such as the Cherry Tomato Sauce is high quality and sourced from Italy. It is this care that makes all the difference to Cheatham. "That was the most important factor," she said, "working with people who care about what they're doing, who care about where things come from, and finding people who are doing things the right way."



