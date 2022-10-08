The Boozy Advent Calendars That Are Back At Sam's Club

Fans of Sam's Club might remember past offerings, which have included an ugly sweater-themed wine calendar (via Instagram) and a cheese-filled version that one Twitter user liked so much that by November 22, they had "already eaten [their] way through the Winter Solstice." This year, Sam's Club has a variety of advent calendars filled with alcohol.

According to a statement received by Mashed, one advent calendar is a Sip 'n Sample. Unlike an advent calendar that has something to open every day, the Sip 'n Sample only has six bottles of wine. But each has enough for two glasses. This is meant to help people identify what types of wine they prefer. They can taste the wine and then scan a QR code that will give them more information about the drink.

For beer lovers, Sam's Club is also selling a calendar with 24 types of American-brewed beer, and for even more of a winter and holiday theme, the beer cans have a sweater design on them. For those who like to whip up a seasonal cocktail, Sam's Club has its Member's Mark Spirits Advent Calendar, which includes American vodka, French vodka, gin, spiced rum, or tequila along with cocktail recipes.

