Bobby's Burgers May Be Coming To An Airport Near You

When you're at the airport, food probably isn't the first thing on your mind. Between checking bags, going through security, and rushing to the right gate, there's not always a lot of time to sit down for a meal. But at some airports, building in a little extra time to get a bite is well worth it. According to a survey, the two airports with the best food are Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Miami International Airport. And for you burger fans out there, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is getting a new spot that will satisfy your craving.

In an Instagram post, Bobby Flay announced that he'll be opening up a Bobby's Burgers location in Phoenix, which will be his first airport location. AZCentral also reports that this will be the first Bobby's Burgers restaurant in the state of Arizona. Wondering where in the airport you'll be able to fill up on fries and shakes before your flight? According to AZCentral, customers can find Bobby's Burgers in Terminal 4 Crystals food hall, and the shop will open in early 2023.