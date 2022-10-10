This Spicy Pumpkin Pastry Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Drooling

Anyone who has heard of Trader Joe's knows the popular grocery chain's reputation. The brand has made a name for itself for its affordably priced goods that are oftentimes equal parts unique and tasty — just ask fans. The best part of shopping at Trader Joe's, for most, is finding seasonal products that do not typically stock the shelves of other grocery stores.

Of course, not all TJ's products are a smash, like the recently released veggie fries that left fans disappointed. However, many items are met with awe and mouth-watering excitement, so much so that even the worst-ranked food on Mashed's list of Trader Joe's fall favorites, the pumpkin Greek yogurt, was still described as "decent." Also on the list are a range of well received pumpkin items, from honey roasted pumpkin ravioli to pumpkin sticky toffee cakes. Judging by these, as well as the new pumpkin gnocchi shoppers are raving over, it's clear that Trader Joe's knows what it's doing in the pumpkin department. At least, that's what fans of the chain's savory pumpkin pastries might say.