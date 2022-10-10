Here's How You Can Score Cheap Takeout On Amazon Prime Day

Every year, many people plan their spending around Amazon Prime Day, which is a large, two-day sale where people can purchase everything from cookware to snacks at discounted rates. And although there is always a slew of offerings, fresh, made-to-eat food is not one of them.

However, this year, that will change with Amazon's partnership with Grubhub. Earlier this year, Amazon announced that it will have two instances this year when it will have blowout deals — with one occurring in July and its upcoming counterpart happening on October 11 through October 12 (via Forbes). In the collaboration that occurred earlier this year, Amazon Prime users were incentivized to spend on Grubhub, as they were essentially given a free annual membership. Specifically, a Grubhub+ member gets free delivery if they spend over $12, which could easily cancel out the price of an annual Amazon Prime membership, which is $139 a year (via Amazon).